Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 799,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.