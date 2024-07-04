Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,621,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,121,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,903,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 460,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.