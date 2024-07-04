Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.85. 4,002,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

