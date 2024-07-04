TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$2.00. TeraGo shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.71.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.47 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. On average, research analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

