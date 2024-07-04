Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $785.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

