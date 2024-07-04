Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7,406.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 408,840 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $16,041,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 24,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.94. 2,454,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

