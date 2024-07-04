Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 199.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 40.2% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mad River Investors owned 0.44% of Texas Pacific Land worth $57,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,625,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 198.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 196.3% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 157,150.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock traded up $12.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $747.80. 72,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,228. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $652.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.34. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $429.56 and a one year high of $799.46.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

