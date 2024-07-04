The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.13

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.18. The China Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 24,888 shares trading hands.

The China Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 197,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

