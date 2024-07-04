The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 490.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 248,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.61. 5,029,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

