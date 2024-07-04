Theta Fuel Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $433.43 million and $7.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,602,562,501 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

