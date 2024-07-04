ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
BioVie Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $0.42 on Monday. BioVie has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.74.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie
BioVie Company Profile
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioVie
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.