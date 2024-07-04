ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

BioVie Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $0.42 on Monday. BioVie has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.74.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

BioVie Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioVie Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIVI Free Report ) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

