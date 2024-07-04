Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0202 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $202.23 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.23 or 1.00001623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02105922 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $8,561,647.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

