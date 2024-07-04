Thunder Brawl Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $356,872.63 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03045979 USD and is up 7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $45,678.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

