Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 99718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Medical had a return on equity of 857.87% and a net margin of 49.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

