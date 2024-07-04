Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider James Michael Matlock Sells 1,854 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69.

On Monday, April 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 798 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $18,346.02.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. Toast’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth about $179,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

