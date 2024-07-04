TomoChain Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $26.54 million and $4.91 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

