Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TR opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.17. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $35.84.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.