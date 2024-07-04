Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.26

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.26 and last traded at C$24.24, with a volume of 112082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.00.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.31.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. Analysts forecast that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

