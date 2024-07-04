Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $690.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 690 ($8.73) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.73), with a volume of 104362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.38) price target on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 865.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.31. The company has a market capitalization of £222.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,866.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

In related news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.26), for a total value of £19,909.30 ($25,182.52). In related news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.26), for a total value of £19,909.30 ($25,182.52). Also, insider Ross Paterson acquired 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £7,989.40 ($10,105.49). Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

