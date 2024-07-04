Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,400 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928,044 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

