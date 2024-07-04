Tran Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000. GitLab comprises about 0.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of GitLab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,172,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,771. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

