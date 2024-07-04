Tran Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 4.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $37,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,525 shares of company stock valued at $110,064,607 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,896. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.