Tran Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,660 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 2.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $210.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,822. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

