Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 14,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 25,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Triumph Gold Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$7.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.68.

About Triumph Gold

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

