Truist Financial Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $123.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile



Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

