Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.87.

BBY opened at $82.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 78.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 65,041 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 38.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

