Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.81 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $220,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. HSBC raised their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,916.89. The company had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,679. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,775.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,632.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,624.50 and a one year high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.