Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 651,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

