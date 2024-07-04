Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,523,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. 678,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,975. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

