Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 2,039 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIDU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. 36,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,736. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

