Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. 4,487,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,907,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

