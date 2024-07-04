Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 11.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $31,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.89. The stock had a trading volume of 378,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,245. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $543.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

