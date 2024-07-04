Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $565,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.85. 96,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,934. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

