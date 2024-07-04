Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.50 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $356.24 million and approximately $28.50 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

