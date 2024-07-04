Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.16) target price on the stock.

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trustpilot Group has a one year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £948.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22,850.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.93.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total value of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). In other news, insider Hanno Damm sold 34,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total value of £65,892.48 ($83,344.90). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 78,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £170,996 ($216,286.36). 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.