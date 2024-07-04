UBS Group Downgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to Neutral

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Fiverr International stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

