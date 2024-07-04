UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

UPWK has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Upwork alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 193.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.