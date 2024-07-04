UBS Group Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $24.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.10.

VIRT opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 92,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,313 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 832,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

