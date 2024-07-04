Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09760677 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $995,209.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

