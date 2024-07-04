Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders Sells 584 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $23,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,128.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,308,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 790,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

