Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.