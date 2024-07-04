Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

NYSE:HYI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,485. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

