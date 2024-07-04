Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 106,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Comcast by 75.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 44.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 59,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2,120.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 406,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 388,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 53,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,657,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,241,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

