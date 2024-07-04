Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,350 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $167.72. 438,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,974. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.80 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

