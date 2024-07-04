Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.61. The stock had a trading volume of 580,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,765. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $287.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.03. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.