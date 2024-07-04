Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 160 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 35.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,264. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $92.29 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

