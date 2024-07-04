Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 555 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 737,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.51. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

