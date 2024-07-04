USDX [Kava] Hits Market Capitalization of $88.68 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $88.68 million and approximately $304,181.01 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,080.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.99 or 0.00588813 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00040330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00065214 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000167 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

