Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,522,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

SWKS traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,272. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

