Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,229,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,450,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,730 shares of company stock worth $37,771,649 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

